Breaking: New stadium suites, lounges, better concessions may be coming to Paycor Stadium in 2026 under new $184.5M plan

Work has started on new Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton

Groundwork has begun for the Texas Roadhouse in front of Meijer at the corner of Main Street and NW Washington Boulevard. The restaurant will replace the 25-year-old one a half-mile to the east. The new restaurant is scheduled to be completed by September 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Groundwork has begun for the Texas Roadhouse in front of Meijer at the corner of Main Street and NW Washington Boulevard. The restaurant will replace the 25-year-old one a half-mile to the east. The new restaurant is scheduled to be completed by September 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Groundwork is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse on the city’s westside, replacing the one a half-mile to east opened a quarter century ago.

The plan is to open the new restaurant at the corner of NW Washington Boulevard and Main Street in front of Meijer this September, according to the company, calling the new store “a reinvestment into Hamilton and providing our community with a bigger, faster location.”

“Hamilton has always been our kind of area,” wrote the Texas Roadhouse public relations team in an e-mail. “We are a value driven company that prides itself on legendary food and legendary service. When we opened 25 years ago we had no idea that Hamilton would embrace us as they have.”

The new restaurant will have 348 seats, which is 60 more than the current restaurant at 1366 Main St., and more parking. There are more than five dozen parking spots which is near the Meijer parking lot.

“More parking is the number one thing that will make this a better experience as well as more seats,” according to Texas Roadhouse. “The wait time will be a lot lower with more seating. Also, we have constructed this new store to be more streamlined and up to date with technology.”

The bigger store also means more employees. The plan is to add 25 more employees, which will give them 175.

Pictured is the demolition of the former CVS Pharmacy building on April 15, 2025, The city of Hamilton approved last year a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at the location, which is on the south east corner of High Street and Ohio 4. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Another business development project is also happening about 3-1/2 miles to the east of the Texas Roadhouse project.

The former CVS Pharmacy at the corner of High Street and Ohio 4 has been demolished and the site is being cleared for a new QuikTrip gas station. The plans call for construction of a new 4,996-square-foot convenience store with fuel sales, employing 20 to 30 people. There will be seven double-sided fuel dispensers and 50 parking spaces.

There are three entrances and exits to and from the property, two of which are on Hancock Avenue. The entrance and exit on Hancock Avenue nearest High Street, which transitions into Ohio 129, will have a right-in, right-out-only entrance and exit.

The former CVS Pharmacy at 1115 High St. closed in August 2022 after the company announced plans to reduce the number of stores. Since its closure, the store has been vacant except for being a pop-up location for the seasonal Spirit Halloween retail location.

In Other News
1
City to hold job fair for employees affected by Graphic Packaging...
2
Holiday Whopla wants permanent skate rink in Middletown
3
Car in river: Beware Middletown firemen training with vehicle
4
‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax...
5
Middletown seeks to collaborate with real estate developers

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.