Work has started on new Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton

“Hamilton has always been our kind of area,” wrote the Texas Roadhouse public relations team in an e-mail. “We are a value driven company that prides itself on legendary food and legendary service. When we opened 25 years ago we had no idea that Hamilton would embrace us as they have.”

The new restaurant will have 348 seats, which is 60 more than the current restaurant at 1366 Main St., and more parking. There are more than five dozen parking spots which is near the Meijer parking lot.

“More parking is the number one thing that will make this a better experience as well as more seats,” according to Texas Roadhouse. “The wait time will be a lot lower with more seating. Also, we have constructed this new store to be more streamlined and up to date with technology.”

The bigger store also means more employees. The plan is to add 25 more employees, which will give them 175.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Another business development project is also happening about 3-1/2 miles to the east of the Texas Roadhouse project.

The former CVS Pharmacy at the corner of High Street and Ohio 4 has been demolished and the site is being cleared for a new QuikTrip gas station. The plans call for construction of a new 4,996-square-foot convenience store with fuel sales, employing 20 to 30 people. There will be seven double-sided fuel dispensers and 50 parking spaces.

There are three entrances and exits to and from the property, two of which are on Hancock Avenue. The entrance and exit on Hancock Avenue nearest High Street, which transitions into Ohio 129, will have a right-in, right-out-only entrance and exit.

The former CVS Pharmacy at 1115 High St. closed in August 2022 after the company announced plans to reduce the number of stores. Since its closure, the store has been vacant except for being a pop-up location for the seasonal Spirit Halloween retail location.