Developer: No, apartments won’t work in Hamilton Municipal Building

“So I think office building or community building is kind of what it’s destined to be for a while,” Cohen said.

“It’s a beautiful building. It’s a great location, and we certainly gave it several tries, to try to figure a way around it, but if you think about the building, it has several different, very large, ornate lobbies that are really unusable space, and it’s got these big, wide hallways that are pretty unusable, so the building becomes incredibly inefficient to turn it into something other than that," he said. “It was designed, clearly, to be a municipal building.”

Cohen said he is impressed with how well Hamilton’s development has progressed despite the pandemic.

“The Marcum has stayed full through it, and I think the city’s done a remarkable job,” Cohen said.