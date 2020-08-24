Developer hopes Goetz Tower project can start this fall despite coronavirus delay

Explore Snag for historic Goetz Tower project resolved as Middletown agrees to lease

“We are hoping to start (on the Goetz Tower) in mid-October and have it completed in October 2021,” Coon said.

He said the building is secured, stabilized and cleaned out.

“We’re ready to get started,” Coon said. “We’re looking at a new heating systems. It will have new electric and elevators. Everything will be brand new and will be as nice as anything in Columbus or Chicago.”

He said they are getting their permits updated with the city and recently met with new City Manager Jim Palenick.

Palenick said he enjoyed meeting Coon and “let him know that it was an important project for the city.”

The Goetz renovation and restoration project has been delayed due to various issues over the past few years. Those delays include water damage from a broken interior fire main on the building’s fourth floor on New Year’s Day 2018 with water running from the pipe for more than 48 hours.

In early 2019, a nearby Duke Energy transformer malfunctioned filling the building with black smoke. Coon said the building was without electricity for two months but there was no other damage to the building.

Goetz Tower - By the numbers

$3.5 million - Estimated cost of the redevelopment project.

2,000 - Square feet for the new Middletown Economic Development Department office on the first floor.

1930 - Year the Middletown Building and Deposit Association constructed the building.

800-1,100 - Range of square feet for the new apartments.

16 - Number of market-rate apartments planned for the building.

7 - Number of floors in the building.

SOURCE: Steve Coon/Historic Developers