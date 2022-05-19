Developer creating alternate design for housing development on former Middletown hospital site

Then, he said, a public hearing can be held at the June 7 council meeting. He said at the June 21 meeting council members can vote to accept or reject the new plan or the original plan.

Council voted unanimously to reopen the public hearing on June 7, while councilman Tal Moon, a member of Oaks Community Church, abstained.

Lolli told council members: “I don’t see a downside” to considering another option.

In the end, he said, the goal is ensure the “right decision can be made for Middletown.”

Middletown City Council was scheduled to vote on the Horton plan at its May 3 meeting, but the legislation was pulled from the agenda to give the developers and city leaders more time to “evaluate,” according to a city official.

At the April 19 council meeting, a large crowd of concerned citizens said they were against the housing development.

Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.

If approved, as a part of the Planned Development process, the property would be rezoned to “Planned Development District” to acknowledge there is a development plan associated with the property, according to the city.