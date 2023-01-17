Deteriorating Butler County bridge to be replaced

Elk Creek Road near West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp. will be closed beginning next week to replace the deteriorating bridge, the $2 million project has been accelerated due to the poor condition of the bridge.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced Elk Creek Road will close 0.7 miles south of West Alexandria Road and 0.7 miles north of Ohio 122 in Madison Twp. for a complete bridge replacement beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
The $2 million design-build project, initially scheduled for 2025, was accelerated to this year due to the poor condition of the existing bridge and newly available funding.
“After being closed for emergency repairs and modified for one-lane traffic, the BCEO is pleased to increase safety and longevity with the new bridge on Elk Creek Road for Madison Township motorists,” spokeswoman Betsy Horton said.
Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. will perform the construction, which is expected to last approximately five months. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in late June 2023.
Detour: Northbound Elk Creek Road traffic will detour east/southeast on Ohio122 and north/northwest on West Alexandria Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
About the Author