Deputy rescues woman, dog after they fall through ice on Liberty Twp. pond

Deputy Evan Depew was on routine patrol in Liberty Twp. about 4 p.m. when a call was received at Four Bridges on St. Andrew’s Cross. Depew is also a member of Emergency Response Services. The quick response to this call saved the lives of the woman and the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog wandered off and walked onto the pond and broke through the ice. The woman crawled onto the ice to save her dog and broke through the ice and submerged into the freezing water. Depew pulled both to safety.