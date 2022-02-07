Hamburger icon
Deputy rescues woman, dog after they fall through ice on Liberty Twp. pond

Butler County Sheriff's deputy Evan Depew, who is trained in emergency response services, pulled a Liberty Twp. woman and dog to safety after the dog fell into a frozen pond and the woman went in after it. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Lauren Pack
17 minutes ago

A Liberty Twp. woman and dog are doing well after being rescued by a deputy on Sunday when they fell through ice, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Evan Depew was on routine patrol in Liberty Twp. about 4 p.m. when a call was received at Four Bridges on St. Andrew’s Cross. Depew is also a member of Emergency Response Services. The quick response to this call saved the lives of the woman and the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog wandered off and walked onto the pond and broke through the ice. The woman crawled onto the ice to save her dog and broke through the ice and submerged into the freezing water. Depew pulled both to safety.

The woman and her dog were immediately wrapped in a blanket and checked by medical professionals.

“Again, this is why it’s important for deputies to be trained in technical rescue for situations like this. Quick response with the knowledge, skills and equipment to make a difference” said Butler Co. Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

