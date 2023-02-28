G Street bridge removal concerns Hamilton leaders as it could lead to more train traffic

The city, in 2005, commissioned a study to determine the feasibility of replacing the bridge for vehicle traffic. The study determined it wasn’t viable largely because of the impact on residents and the high costs associated with a replacement.

One significant concern for Smith was that razing the South G Street bridge would remove an impediment for CSX, thus allowing them to eventually run more and taller train cars (like car carriers) on the east-west tracks through the city. This could not happen as of now because of other bridges, like the D Street Bridge, preventing that possibility.

Hamilton Director of Infrastructure Edwin Porter said CSX officials told him if they could run their bigger train cars on the east-west tracks, it would divert train traffic and not add to it. However, Smith doubted the longevity of that promise, saying, “plans always change.”

Several years ago, CSX sent a delegation of officials from Jacksonville, Fla. to meet with city officials and removing the South G Street bridge “was very high on their list for removal,” Smith said. “They also wanted D Street to have cul-de-sacs on either side of the tracks. Nothing came out of that conversation.

“We already have a lot of trains crossing in Hamilton that are very busy,” Smith said. “At some point in the future, plans always change. If there’s any way to leave it in place and to make it an amenity, I certainly would, I think, be in favor of that.”

He then stressed his primary concern: “It’s difficult to get through Hamilton already with train traffic going north and south. If we add substantial more train traffic, you literally could have gridlock inside the downtown (without adding more overpasses or underpasses). That’s my primary concern.”

If the city moves forward with the grant to demolish the closed viaduct, the city will be responsible for 5% of the project funding. City officials requested CSX pay the local match, and said officials from the transportation giant are still debating if they would contribute.

Mayor Pat Moeller said if they move forward with the demolition, CSX should pay, adding, “I’m kind of concerned about why we’re paying that 5% if it’s going to benefit them to such a great degree.”