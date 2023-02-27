Starbucks opens for business in Hamilton

The new Starbucks at 105 N. Erie Blvd. is a 2,265-square-foot building with a drive-thru near the corner of Ohio 4 and High Street. It’s adjacent to the Walgreens, and there’s access to the shop from the pharmacy’s parking lot.

This is the latest coffee shop to open in Hamilton, and the second in as many years. Last year, Biggby Coffee opened a second location on the city’s west side. Biggby’s first location is just around the corner from Starbucks on High Street.