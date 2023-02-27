Starbucks opens for business in Hamilton

About a year after it was announced Starbucks would have its first coffee shop in Hamilton, it opened this morning.
The new Starbucks at 105 N. Erie Blvd. is a 2,265-square-foot building with a drive-thru near the corner of Ohio 4 and High Street. It’s adjacent to the Walgreens, and there’s access to the shop from the pharmacy’s parking lot.
This is the latest coffee shop to open in Hamilton, and the second in as many years. Last year, Biggby Coffee opened a second location on the city’s west side. Biggby’s first location is just around the corner from Starbucks on High Street.
The Fringe relocated its shop down High Street to 604 High St., and Hamilton’s home-grown coffee shop, True West Coffee, is three blocks west of the High-Main Bridge at 313 Main St.
City Manager Joshua Smith announced last week about the opening, adding that later this week, on Thursday, March 2, Panda Express is expected to open “if things hold true.”
The new Panda Express is at 1485 Main St. on the city’s West Side, and is the latest location to open in Butler County. The newly built restaurant stands where Steak ‘n Shake once operated.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
About the Author