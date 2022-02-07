Delayed downtown Middletown taco restaurant opening set for Tuesday

A downtown Middletown restaurant, which the owner said would open in September 2021, is set to hold its grand opening Tuesday.
Hector’s Taco Shop, owned and operated by Hector Gonzalez, is opening at 1126 Central Ave., the space formerly occupied by two pizza restaurants that failed and closed.
Gonzalez owns and operates Hector’s Taco Shop near Wright State University in Fairborn. After talking to his friend Ron Decker, a Middletown architect, and Scott Lewis, whose family owns several downtown buildings, Gonzalez was convinced to open his second location.
The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 am. Tuesday.
The taco shop serves what Gonzales called “faster service Mexican food using only fresh ingredients.”
Besides traditional Mexican fare like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tostadas and fajitas, Gonzalez said he will serve Mexican pizza.
Lewis said he’s excited because Hector’s Taco Shop is the first Mexican restaurant in downtown and adds to the diversity of the food options.
“This is a homerun for downtown,” Lewis said. “Everybody loves tacos.”
We’re always looking to write about local businesses. If you have a restaurant or food story idea, contact Journal-News reporter Rick McCrabb at 513-581-7612 or rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com.
About the Author