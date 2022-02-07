Delayed downtown Middletown taco restaurant opening set for Tuesday

Hector’s Taco Shop, owned and operated by Hector Gonzalez, is opening at 1126 Central Ave., the space formerly occupied by two pizza restaurants that failed and closed.

Gonzalez owns and operates Hector’s Taco Shop near Wright State University in Fairborn. After talking to his friend Ron Decker, a Middletown architect, and Scott Lewis, whose family owns several downtown buildings, Gonzalez was convinced to open his second location.