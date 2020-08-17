Deerfield Towne Center adds three ‘diverse’ tenants in Warren County

A Mason shopping center has added three tenants to serve the “diverse needs” of the community and its customers, said Rich Bevis, director of leasing at RPT Realty.
The Deerfield Towne Center, located at Irwin Simpson and Mason Montgomery roads, has added Condado Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with a build-your-own-taco concept and an extensive selection of tequilas and margaritas; COhatch, an innovative co-working, meeting and social space; and AKT, a fitness studio that combines interval, strength and conditioning training with dance.
Bevis said these “strong tenants are indicative of the dynamic and fun retail mix we continue to cultivate.”
Established in Columbus, Condado Tacos has grown its taco brand throughout the Midwest with about 20 locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Detroit areas.
In addition to tequilas and margaritas, customers can choose from more than a dozen signature tacos with pre-determined ingredients, but its build-your-own concept is a popular option with diners, said Joe Kahn, founder and CEO of Condado Tacos.
Kahn called opening a location in Mason “exciting growth for us in the region.”
AKT, a national fitness brand developed by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, delivers a cardio fitness and wellness strategy through a combination of toning, interval training, circuit training and dance.
Amanda Davis, owner of AKT Mason, praised the center for establishing the “health and wellness community” in the region.
COhatch offers private offices, co-working space, meeting rooms, event space and a range of perks including game rooms, social spaces, health and wellness coaching, media spaces and event programming.
Other recent openings at Deerfield Towne Center include StretchLab, a wellness concept offering customized assisted-stretch sessions, and Genki Ramen, a local Japanese restaurant,
Billy Andrews, general manager of the Deerfield Towne Center, said the openings make for “very exciting additions” to the center.
The center, built in 2004, is anchored by Whole Foods, Ashley Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Crunch Fitness.