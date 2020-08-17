Deerfield Towne Center adds three ‘diverse’ tenants in Warren County

Kahn called opening a location in Mason “exciting growth for us in the region.”

AKT, a national fitness brand developed by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, delivers a cardio fitness and wellness strategy through a combination of toning, interval training, circuit training and dance.

Amanda Davis, owner of AKT Mason, praised the center for establishing the “health and wellness community” in the region.

COhatch offers private offices, co-working space, meeting rooms, event space and a range of perks including game rooms, social spaces, health and wellness coaching, media spaces and event programming.

Other recent openings at Deerfield Towne Center include StretchLab, a wellness concept offering customized assisted-stretch sessions, and Genki Ramen, a local Japanese restaurant,

Billy Andrews, general manager of the Deerfield Towne Center, said the openings make for “very exciting additions” to the center.

The center, built in 2004, is anchored by Whole Foods, Ashley Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Crunch Fitness.