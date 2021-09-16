Dayton becomes latest southwest Ohio city to restart a mask mandate

Mayor Nan Whaley said masks can be uncomfortable and make conversations hard, but she described this move as a necessary step to keep everyone safe.

“We know it’s not popular to everyone. That is not our job. But it is our job to keep our people safe,” Whaley said.

As of Wednesday, 3,549 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19, which means about 1 in 6 of inpatients are COVID-19 positive. Two months ago, 288 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Caption UD students make their way up Main St. to class at The Hub at the Dayton Arcade. Dayton City Commission approved a mask mandate for public indoor spaces. Jim Noelker/Staff

City Commissioner Matt Joseph said the city needs to do something to lessen the amount of people going in the hospital.

“So we’re trying to buy time for more people to get the vaccinations and let other measures work,” Joseph said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Mims said his mother in the nursing home did not go out bring the virus into the facility.

“And she is no longer here,” Mims said.

While the vaccines remain highly effective at keeping recipients out of the hospital with the disease, the high rates of hospitalizations can effect everyone because a full ER and full beds limits the response to all emergencies. Several Ohio hospitals in other communities at times have reported hitting ICU capacity or having to reroute ambulances.

About 53% of Ohioans, or 6.2 million people, have at least started a COVID-19 vaccination. That includes about 62% of those 12 and older, which is the vaccine-eligible population.

The previous mask mandate had been contentious with some. After it expired one Dayton business even held a mask burning party. At times, the previous mask mandate also put frontline workers in the difficult position of rule enforcers, with some customers getting aggressive or arguing with staff.

Three speakers from the public weighed in, with mixed reaction.

“You do not have the freedom to pass on deadly viruses,” said Keith Lander, Dayton resident who spoke out in favor of the mandate.

Rennes Bowers, who is running for mayor and has described himself as a biblical conservative, said he is not opposed to masks or vaccinations, but said he is opposed to mandates and also felt the city had overstepped unions with some of its requirements.

“You way overstepped your bounds,” Bowers said.