Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the numbers say

Ohio reported 329 COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the highest amount reported in the last three weeks. The previous 21-day high was 328 deaths reported on Oct. 1.

The state’s death data can lag because Ohio uses death certificate data to determine coronavirus deaths. The data can also fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.

The state added 6,651 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,458,747, according to ODH. In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 5,842 cases a day and 5,505 cases a day in the last week.

As of Friday there are 3,395 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 938 in ICUs and 627 on ventilators. Coronavirus accounts for 12.9% of hospital beds, 19.68% of ICU beds and 13.22% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 5,311 (20.1%) hospital beds, 906 (19.01%) ICU beds and 2,908 (61.3%) of ventilators available.

In the last day, Ohio has recorded 245 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions, according to the state health department. Ohio’s 21-day average is 260 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

More than 6.35 million Ohioans, or 54.4%, have started the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, 65.67% of adults and 62.58% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to ODH.

More than 5.91 million residents, or 50.64%, completed the vaccine, including 61.32% of adults and 59.19% of those 12 and older.

The health department reported 253,681 Ohioans have received additional doses of the vaccine.