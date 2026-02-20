Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go and the potential community effects

As data centers are planned throughout Ohio, the Journal-News is taking a hard look at the effects of these big projects coming to Butler County and surrounding areas.
DAYTON DAILY NEWS INVESTIGATES
The cost of data centers
Massive data centers are proposed to be built across southwest Ohio. Our investigation looks at the cost and consequences of these power-hungry, water-thirsty, tax-supported facilities.
Reporting by London Bishop and Bryn Dippold
- » ‘Life-changing decision’: Data center growth fuels fears in local communities
- » Data centers driving up regional electric costs, study says
- » Impact of data centers on regional water supply ‘an emerging issue’
- » Data centers get big tax breaks. Do they create jobs?
- » Ohio lawmakers show bipartisan support for data center legislation
- » Video: Passions run high as local town grapples with data center fears
