Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go and the potential community effects

Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer | Bryn Dippold, Reporter

By Journal-News
30 minutes ago
As data centers are planned throughout Ohio, the Journal-News is taking a hard look at the effects of these big projects coming to Butler County and surrounding areas.

DAYTON DAILY NEWS INVESTIGATES

The cost of data centers

Massive data centers are proposed to be built across southwest Ohio. Our investigation looks at the cost and consequences of these power-hungry, water-thirsty, tax-supported facilities.

Reporting by London Bishop and Bryn Dippold

