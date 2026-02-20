Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers

That would make it larger than any existing data center in Ohio. And it would be among a handful of planned Ohio projects expected to require more than one gigawatt of electricity to operate.

Adams County’s total energy consumption was 366,401 megawatt hours in 2025, according to the research firm, FindEnergy. The Missouri-based MOST Policy Initiative estimates data centers consume 8,760 megawatt hours annually for each megawatt of capacity.

Based on that, a 1,300 megawatt data center would consume 11.4 million megawatt hours annually, or 31 times Adams County’s total consumption.

“People are going to be even more pissed off,” said Alex Schaffer, a data center critic who is running for Adams County Commission. “The biggest concern people have down there is, No. 1, it’s their own back yard. Two, it doesn’t fit the landscape/preservation. And three, water and energy consumption.”

The filing is significant for another reason: It confirms for the first time that there is a data center in the works in Adams County.

Ohio EPA records, revealed by the WCPO 9 I-Team in a Feb. 5 report, disclosed that 12 light industrial buildings were proposed at the former Dayton Power & Light landfill site north of the Stuart landfill. Neither the EPA nor Adams County officials would confirm that project was a data center.

AES Ohio, formerly known as Dayton Power & Light, confirmed the data center with its Feb. 3 filing. But it declined to name the operator or confirm the project will be on the former landfill site.

“It’s north of the (former Stuart plant’s) switch yard, is what I can share at this point,” said Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES Ohio.

Kabel said the Feb. 3 filing is the first step in a review process to make sure the region’s energy grid can handle the increased load.

“It’s a very thorough process and it could take up to two years, possibly longer,” Kabel said.

AES Ohio submitted the document to the Transmission Expansion Advisory Committee of PJM Interconnect, which manages the electric grid and wholesale electricity market in a 13-state region.

“AES Ohio has a customer request for service in the vicinity of its Stuart Substation in Adams County, OH,” said the filing. “Total Data Center load request, associated timelines and load totals were depicted in a chart, showing the data center would start at 100 MW in 2028, and ramp up to 1300 MW, or 1.3 gigawatts, by March 2032.

Other large data centers planned

An analysis of similar PJM filings by Ohio utilities in the last two years found the Adams County project ranked third in Ohio, behind a 2 GW data center planned in Mt. Orab and a 1.5 GW data center in Wilmington.

Both projects have faced public opposition.

In Wilmington, the city’s planning commission tabled an Amazon data center project after company representatives couldn’t answer questions about cooling mechanisms, generator types, noise mitigation and other issues. But the project continues to advance, with a series of zoning changes approved by Wilmington City Council Feb. 18.

In Mt. Orab, Village Councilman Eric Lang introduced two ordinances that would ban data centers for 180 days. The ordinances passed on first reading Feb. 4, but require two more readings before final approval.

Adams County residents are raising many of the same frustrations as those in Brown and Clinton counties. They include a lack of transparency, the risk of rising energy costs, and pollution from light, noise and discharged cooling water.

But the Adams County backlash began at an earlier stage.

That’s because Duke Energy first brought the Mt. Orab project to PJM in June 2024, long before details of the project were publicly known. AES Ohio brought the Wilmington project to PJM last February.

The Stuart project, by contrast, came to light two days after AES Ohio introduced it at a PJM committee meeting.

PJM’s review of the Adams County proposal could be complicated by the fact that power lines from three different utilities could be needed to serve the site: AES, Duke Energy and AEP Ohio.

Neither has taken a position on the AES proposal.

Complexities of Stuart site

Adding more complexity, the Stuart plant’s substation and an adjacent switch yard are owned by AES. But the rest of the Stuart plant site is in AEP’s service territory.

“PJM will conduct a do not harm analysis on all needs/solutions presented that would identify any potential issues on AEP’s or any neighboring transmission owner’s system,” Columbus-based AEP said in a statement. “If limitations were identified, AEP Transmission would work with PJM to propose required mitigations.”

Schaffer said those complexities could give residents more time to promote land-use planning and zoning restrictions that address community concerns. Monroe Township passed a resolution toward that end last week. Sprigg Twp., home of the Stuart plant, has a meeting scheduled for Feb. 23.

“(Adams County Economic Development Director) Paul Worley is saying, ‘Oh when there’s a plan in place, we’ll present it.’ I’m like, ‘You know when that happens, it’s too late,’” Schaffer said. “The county should be taking a proactive approach to this … It doesn’t matter if they do it or not. It’s up to the residents. They’re the ones that can file a petition and put it in place.”

Beyond those issues, developers have yet to secure EPA approval of a wetland mitigation plan that could enable their 12-building industrial park.

They’ve also filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a Nationwide Permit 39, which protects non-tidal waters from damage caused by commercial development.

As those issues are addressed, activist Nikki Gerber is learning everything she can about data centers and sharing it with a 1,300-member Facebook group she created, Adams County for Responsible Development.

“Some of our neighbors are going have to deal with 24-hr-a-day construction in the middle of a holler,” said Gerber, owner of MoonDoggie LIVERee, a kayak and canoe rental comapany in Manchester. “I know how the hollers work. It echoes. It’s loud. There’s gonna be lights.”

This week, Gerber traveled to New Albany, where Facebook is building the first Ohio data center that exceeds one gigawatt.

“The New Albany campus started in 2017,” Gerber said. “They’re still building. Those neighbors up there were upset. It was 24 hours a day. Just non-stop construction for the last nine years. The neighborhood we went to, it was about a mile away from the facility. They said they need black out curtains still, at a mile away from the facility.”

This article was first published by WCPO, a content partner of the Journal-News, Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun.