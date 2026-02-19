Trenton to host data center forum open to public

Forum aims to give residents direct access to project details from Prologis representative.
The Great Miami River runs east of the city of Trenton, which could see a 1 million-square-foot data center. The data center would have to use city of Trenton water 100% of the time.

The city of Trenton will hold a public forum on March 2 to allow residents to ask questions about plans for a large data center proposed by Prologis.

Prologis, a California-based real estate company, purchased 141 acres from the city in October 2025 and intends to build an 893,034‑square‑foot data center on the site. The project has drawn scrutiny from residents, who have raised concerns about noise and light pollution, rising utility costs, environmental impacts, property values and what they view as limited transparency from city officials.

The March 2 forum will take place at Heritage Hall at Edgewood High School. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the session will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

All attendees will be required to sign in with their name and address and indicate whether they would like to ask a question during the live portion of the meeting. At sign‑in, they must also identify the general topic of their question, according to the city.

The evening will include a welcome and overview, a project presentation, a moderated Q&A using pre‑submitted questions and then a live public question‑and‑answer session. Community members may submit questions in advance through an online questionnaire available through Feb. 26.

Only questions will be allowed during the Q&A segments—no speeches or statements. Disruptions such as shouting, personal attacks or interruptions will not be permitted. The moderator may limit speaking time or end a participant’s opportunity to speak if guidelines are not followed. Individuals who continue to disrupt the meeting after a warning may be asked to leave.

The city also noted that the March 2 forum is not a public hearing, and no formal decisions will be made regarding the project. Site plans for the proposed data center are expected to be presented at a tentative March 9 Trenton Planning Commission meeting.

