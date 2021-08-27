Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, a big Queen of Hearts winner and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

For the Cunningham Sisters, the first thing was, “OMG,” for Oh, my God.

“OMG,” they wrote on their Facebook page. “It has been so hard to keep this secret!!!! We are so thrilled and excited to finally be able to announce that we auditioned for The Voice! See what happens during the season premiere September 20th on NBC #TheVoice.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Queen of Hearts winner receives $265,000; eight finalists get $5,000

Caption The co-owner of Avenue Tavern and Grille in Hamilton said the Queen of Hearts growing jackpot has caused overcrowding and upset some local businesses and residents. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A regular at a Hamilton bar left happy and rich Tuesday night.

The unidentified man won more than $265,000 in the Queen of Hearts raffle game after the owners decided to have a drawdown. The game was “getting out of hand,” said Jeff Gehrlich, owner of Avenue Tavern and Grille.

Before the winning card was drawn, eight other people who didn’t pick the Queen of Hearts won $5,000 each, Gehrlich said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Ugly unused Hamilton property becomes lovely pollinator park

Caption City officials, park creator Alfred Hall (immediately left of the butterfly sculpture, standing behind Mayor Pat Moeller), and neighbors gathered to celebrate the opening of a pollinator park in Hamilton. PROVIDED

What was unkempt land along Henry Street this time last year has been transformed into an attractive pollinator park and vegetable/fruit garden whose bounty neighbors and those eating hot meals at the nearby New Life Mission can enjoy.

“I have 15 varieties of nectar plants,” said Alfred Hall, who last year retired from HUGS (Hamilton Urban Garden Systems), with his wife, Patty Burbacher. HUGS grows fruits and vegetables at 545 S. Front St., in the city’s Second Ward, also known as Riverview, to share with the needy and provide people in the grocery-lacking neighborhood 545 S. Front St., in the city’s Second Ward.

Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies and other insects, are critical in carrying pollen from the male part of a flower to a female part of the same flower or another, in a different. Without pollination, a plant will not become fertilized and produce seeds, fruits and other plants.

READ THE FULL STORY

Pyramid Hill to host new Art & Music Festival

Caption A record 75 vendors will offer jewelry, paintings and other goods as part of the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival this weekend. Contributed photo

The Art & Music Festival at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, which combines Pyramid Hill’s popular Art Fair with the Blues, Brews and BBQ event, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

The new event was slated to be held in 2020 but it was canceled due to COVID-19. This is the 19th year for the Art Fair.

“A couple of years ago, when we decided we wanted to put those two events together, we really wanted to be able to cater to both people that are interested in the Art Fair aspect as well as people that are fans of live music, and see how we could make one spectacular event,” said Gabi Roach, art and programming manager at Pyramid Hill.

READ THE FULL STORY

Meet the new supers: 3 new faces now among school leaders as classes start

Caption Former Mason Schools principal Greg Sears has been hired to lead the Kings Schools. Sears, who is currently an assistant superintendent in Hamilton County's Forest Hills Schools, is a long-time resident of Mason, the neighboring community to Kings school system. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A new school year is also bringing new school leaders to some area public school systems.

Kings, Monroe and Madison schools all have new superintendents now guiding them through the third consecutive school year with some or all portions of the school calendar impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As classes continue opening this week for the 2021-22 school year amid on-going public debates and changing pandemic protocols concerning students and masks, there still remains the traditional excitement of new leadership, said the three superintendents.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield restarts its home improvement contest

Caption The city of Fairfield is asking homeowners who made improvements after Jan. 1, 2020, to enter its home improvement contest, and win a few hundred dollars. Entries must include before and after photos. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The pride of homeownership is something Fairfield will showcase in its annual home improvement contest, which includes a cash prize.

The contested had operated this contested for several years, but not for the past few years, said Fairfield Development Services Director Greg Kathman. He said city officials decided to restart the contest because it was noticed that people were fixing up their homes and the city wanted to recognize it.

“We know that during the pandemic, many people were forced to or chose to stay at home more,” said Kathman.

READ THE FULL STORY