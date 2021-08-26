Ugly unused Hamilton property becomes lovely pollinator park

“I have 15 varieties of nectar plants,” said Alfred Hall, who last year retired from HUGS (Hamilton Urban Garden Systems), with his wife, Patty Burbacher. HUGS grows fruits and vegetables at 545 S. Front St., in the city’s Second Ward, also known as Riverview, to share with the needy and provide people in the grocery-lacking neighborhood 545 S. Front St., in the city’s Second Ward.

Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies and other insects, are critical in carrying pollen from the male part of a flower to a female part of the same flower or another, in a different. Without pollination, a plant will not become fertilized and produce seeds, fruits and other plants.