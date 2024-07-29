Culvert work to close busy Preble County road

A culvert replacement on Ohio 121 will get under way this week, and five-day closure of the route will be in effect.
On Monday, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County Maintenance facility will close Ohio 121 between Eldorado Whitewater Road and the Darke County line for a culvert replacement project at the 5.5-mile marker.
The closure will be in effect through Friday, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 722 and Ohio 726 in Darke County to Ohio 726 and U.S. 40 in Preble County.
For more information, go to OHGO.com.
HOW TO SUBMIT
The Journal-News publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The Journal-News also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed. Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to journalnews@coxinc.com.