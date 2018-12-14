Police: Intoxicated student puts sweatshirt on like a pair of pants

Both licenses had his name and picture, but the Indiana license indicated he was 21 years old and determined to be fictitious.

The Ohio license showed him to be 19.

CRIME NEWS: Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in trunk, Hamilton police investigate

His speech was slurred and his comments did not make sense, according to the police report. He was found to be wearing a bar wristband and was asked how many drinks he consumed. He replied two “trash cans.”

Medics arrived and took Forschner to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for evaluation. At the hospital, the officer wrote him summonses for offenses involving underage persons, prohibited acts and disorderly conduct.

As he attempted to talk with the officer, Forschner repeatedly called the male officer “ma’am.”