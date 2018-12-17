Passed-out woman driven by Uber to police station

An Uber driver drove to the police department to report a woman had passed out in the back seat of his vehicle at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 7.
He said he was unable to wake her. An officer went to the vehicle and knocked several times on the window, but was also unable to wake her. He opened the door and she woke up but then denied having been asleep.
She was asked where she was and replied, “Chatham, New Jersey.” She was unable to provide a local address but said she was a Miami sophomore and lived in a dorm, although she could not say which one.
She was identified as Madalyn Zinser. The officer’s report said she had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She was escorted into the station where it was confirmed she was 19 years old.
She was wearing a bar wristband and said she had gone out with friends, but could not remember which bars they had visited. She said she had consumed at least two mixed drinks. Miami police were contacted and confirmed she was a student and provided the name of her residence hall.
Zinser was issued summonses for offenses concerning underage persons and disorderly conduct and transported to her dorm.
