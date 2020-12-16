X

Crews respond to apartment fire in Middletown that shuts down intersection

By Lauren Pack

Middletown firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire.

The fire is reported in the area of the intersection of Carmody Boulevard and Wilbraham Road, and the intersection is shut down because of the response. Police are urging people to take an alternate route.

Firefighters responded to the fire in a four-unit townhouse about 6:49 a.m., according to dispatchers and Fire Chief Paul Lolli.

“It was rolling when we got there,” Lolli said.

There were not injuries, but at least four people will be displaced.

