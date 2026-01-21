Crews respond to fire at Hamilton water treatment facility

Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at the Hamilton Water Reclamation Facility at 2451 River Road in Hamilton just off Conservation Way.
Emergency dispatchers told Journal-News they got the call at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday and that Hamilton, Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. fire departments responded to the scene.
Fire crews were heading off the roof of the facility just after 8:15 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.
As of 8:55 a.m., two units remained at the scene, dispatchers said.
Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this report.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
