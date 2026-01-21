Breaking: Crews battle blaze at Hamilton water treatment facility

Crews respond to fire at Hamilton water treatment facility

Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at a water treatment facility at 2451 River Road in Hamilton just off Conservation Way, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

1 hour ago
Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at the Hamilton Water Reclamation Facility at 2451 River Road in Hamilton just off Conservation Way.

Emergency dispatchers told Journal-News they got the call at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday and that Hamilton, Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. fire departments responded to the scene.

Fire crews were heading off the roof of the facility just after 8:15 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

As of 8:55 a.m., two units remained at the scene, dispatchers said.

Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this report.

