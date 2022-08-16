BreakingNews
Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun
Crash near I-75 and Ohio 129 involves overturned truck

Traffic is sitting on Ohio 129 headed west to I-75 due to a crash in the interstate Tues., Aug. 16, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF>

News
By Staff
33 minutes ago

A crash with entrapment on Interstate 75 has traffic backed up in multiple directions today.

The crash reportedly happened before 11 a.m. and involves a truck turned on its side at I-75 and Ohio 129, which is the Liberty Way exit area.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Traffic was heavy on the Interstate just after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information is given.

