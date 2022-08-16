Crash near I-75 and Ohio 129 involves overturned truck

A crash with entrapment on Interstate 75 has traffic backed up in multiple directions today.
The crash reportedly happened before 11 a.m. and involves a truck turned on its side at I-75 and Ohio 129, which is the Liberty Way exit area.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene.
Traffic was heavy on the Interstate just after 11 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information is given.
In Other News
1
Back to school: Movie-themed greetings, superhero capes greet...
2
Hamilton among nation’s best municipally owned electric providers
3
Mulhauser Barn’s weekend rental rates double
4
Hamilton utility bill-pay system to be temporarily offline for updates
5
PHOTOS: Lakota West High School Seniors painted their parking lot...
About the Author