Court docs: Student, 15, admitted to making threat that closed Edgewood schools

The male Edgewood High School student, who was arrested 2 a.m. Wednesday at his home by Butler County Sheriff deputies, appeared in juvenile court today and entered a “not true” plea in response to a charge of making a terrorist threat.

The boy’s alleged threats of armed violence closed all Edgewood Schools on Wednesday as school officials reacted to the possibility the suspect may have had a second person involved. Investigators later said they found no evidence of a second person being involved.