Court docs: Student, 15, admitted to making threat that closed Edgewood schools

The teenage suspect accused of threatening an armed attack on a local high school refutes the charge and remains in custody at the county juvenile detention center.
The male Edgewood High School student, who was arrested 2 a.m. Wednesday at his home by Butler County Sheriff deputies, appeared in juvenile court today and entered a “not true” plea in response to a charge of making a terrorist threat.
The boy’s alleged threats of armed violence closed all Edgewood Schools on Wednesday as school officials reacted to the possibility the suspect may have had a second person involved. Investigators later said they found no evidence of a second person being involved.
Rob Clevenger, director of Juvenile Justice Center for Butler County, said the teen will remain in custody until his pre-trail hearing on Sept. 28 before Juvenile Court Judge Ronald Craft.
According to court documents, deputies questioned the 15-year-old and his parents before arresting the boy.
“The defendant stated he made statements on social media to his friends that he planned on shooting up his school (Wednesday) and then shooting himself,” documents said.
Classes returned to normal today at all Edgewood Schools.
On Wednesday a call came into sheriff dispatch at around midnight that a freshman at the high school had threatened on social media to “shoot up Edgewood High School with a Glock and an AR.”
The sheriff’s department continued investigating and determined that no proof existed that another person was involved in the situation.