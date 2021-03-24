Court docs: Hamilton County mother, her husband tried to hide her son’s body in their home

“My whole world has changed. I’m hurt,” Marcus Allen said. “I done lost my son, my twin, my oldest boy. That’s my daughter’s best friend. I really can’t explain how I feel. I’m angry.”

A complaint filed on Dec. 5 says “John Doe” died in a bedroom of the home and that the couple tried to hide the body by “placing clothing on the deceased, sealing the bedroom and attempting to dissipate any odors while allowing the body to decompose.” Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco confirmed on Tuesday that her office used DNA testing to identify the body as Dominic Allen’s.

In October, Cincinnati police asked for the public’s help in locating Allen, who went missing after visiting a friend on Sept. 26.

Cincinnati police believe Allen died around the time he went missing, but the cause of death and other related details have not been disclosed, the Associated Press reported.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating Allen’s death as a homicide. A spokesperson for CPD said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed against Robb and Stallworth.