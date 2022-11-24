County agency to directly help 40 families celebrate the holidays

For the holiday program, staff members at SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families) nominate families that have come through at least one of the agency’s programs. The agency said its aim is to reward families who are working toward self sufficiency.

“Last year we helped 35 families, this year we’re helping at least 40,” said Rachel Sheets, a spokesperson for SELF. Sheets said more families can be helped if more donors act soon.