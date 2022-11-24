County agency to directly help 40 families celebrate the holidays

Butler County’s community action agency SELF is sponsoring a record number of families this year through its Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which will help 40 low-income families with Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.
For the holiday program, staff members at SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families) nominate families that have come through at least one of the agency’s programs. The agency said its aim is to reward families who are working toward self sufficiency.
“Last year we helped 35 families, this year we’re helping at least 40,” said Rachel Sheets, a spokesperson for SELF. Sheets said more families can be helped if more donors act soon.
Those 40 families will receive traditional meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, Sheets said each family will give the agency a Christmas wish list, and each member of the household will receive a gift.
“It’s not just kids, [it’s] adults as well,” Sheets said. “Because, oftentimes, these are adults that don’t get Christmas, so we shop for the whole family.”
This year’s Adopt-A-Family program has raised nearly $3,000 so far. Sheets said prospective donors can still donate to the program if they act quickly.
“As long as [they] can come in within the next week or so after Thanksgiving, they should be able to participate in the program,” Sheets said.
To get involved, contact the program director Sarah Starr at sstarr@selfhelps.org or 513-820-5019.
