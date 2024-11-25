Council tables plan to create mural program for Fairfield’s Town Center

“The goal there is really to create a sense of place for our central business district in an effort to increase the vibrancy and drive attention and activity to the business destinations in this area,’’ said Nathaniel Kaelin, the city’s economic development manager.

The city’s only murals in the town center are on the Wessel Drive post office. Five panels were created on the front and east sides of the building as a project celebrating the city’s 50th anniversary in 2005.

The panels are historic in nature, depicting the original Symmes Tavern, the Miami and Erie Canal, Schenck’s station and the Muhlhauser barn, Milders Inn, and the Green Lantern gas station that also served food.

“The entire post office is a mural – which has worked out well,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers. “I do think the mural adds value because it’s a historical picture.”

But like many of his fellow council members, Meyers said he wasn’t sure now was the right time to launch such a project using taxpayer dollars. He said residents have been telling council members they want more restaurants and entertainment in the town center.

“In this point in time, I think the cart is in front of the horse. We haven’t fully developed a lot of this area yet. (It’s) still a work in progress,” Meyers said.

“I’m really mixed on this. I think there’s better value for $75,000. If somebody can convince me that $75,000 is going to bring in a nice restaurant to the center here, I’m in Let’s go.”

The idea for the mural program came from consultants who last year were charged with creating a plan to create signage and other efforts to identify, highlight, and bring business to the town center.

Many other communities and groups – including Hamilton, Oxford, Loveland, Liberty Center, and Voice of America MetroPark – have murals. Five buildings in the town center – including the YMCA – were identified as possible sites for murals.

“Now you’re really seeing them become prevalent throughout suburban areas and also brand-new developments,” Kaelin said.

City manager Scott Timmer said each of the past two years when council members have gathered to determine the primary focus for the year, it has centered on revitalization and the town center identity.

“When we look at those types of projects to building identity…and figure out ways to engage and enhance what is the town center, we look at ways that give you something to talk about when you come to visit – things that give you a reason to…be present in the area,” Timmer said.

“This is a way to help engage you in this manner. What I feel staff has been asked to do is look at new ways to identify Fairfield as a community of choice. This is one of those options.”

Council members besides Meyers said they like the idea of the mural program but aren’t ready yet to fully move forward with it. Council members Adam Kraft and Leslie Besl said they might support setting up the process and possibly doing one or two murals on a pilot basis.

No timetable has been set for further discussion on the matter. matter.