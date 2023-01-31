X
Coroner will ID man found dead near Middletown airport, park

City official: No foul play suspected.

For the second time this month, a man was found dead lying outside in the city of Middletown.

On Friday, while two workers were walking the fence line at Magellan Aerospace, 2320 Wedekind Drive, they discovered a man who was deceased, according to the Middletown Division of Police report. Police found a syringe and a bicycle near the body.

The workers were inspecting the fence to see if there were any holes because homeless people were seen on the company’s property, according to the report.

No foul play is suspected, according to a city official.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office was contacted. An autopsy was performed on Monday, but the man’s identity, cause and manner of death were not released, an official said.

Magellan Aerospace is located near the Middletown Regional Airport and Smith Park. The company has been cleaning out some of its property, a city official said.

ExploreCoroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia

Earlier this month, Clifford Phillips, 62, who was reported missing in November, was found dead in Gardner Park. His death was ruled accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

