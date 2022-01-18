Coroner IDs woman found dead in Combs Park in Hamilton

A woman found dead Friday, Jan. 14 in a Hamilton park has been identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Kasey Elaine Jenkins, 24, was found dead in Combs Park, the coroner’s office announced Tuesday after an autopsy was performed. The cause of death is pending the completion of an investigation.
On Friday, Hamilton police said a death investigation is ongoing.
Police said there “is no cause for alarm” and the body has no obvious signs of trauma. On Tuesday, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the death many be a possible overdose.
