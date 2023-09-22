Coroner IDs man found dead near Hamilton railroad tracks

A 32-year-old man has been identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office as the person found dead Tuesday afternoon near railroad tracks in the 600 block of Pershing Avenue.

The body of Christopher S. Bowlds of Hamilton was discovered by two people riding bicycles about 12:15 p.m. who alerted CSX Railroad workers inspecting property along the tracks. A railroad worker called 911.

Bowlds’ cause or death and manner of death remains pending and under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

“Doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this time,” Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said earlier this week. He said it also does not appear the person was hit by a train.