Driver in police chase from Liberty, Ind. to Hamilton faces multiple charges

Liberty, Ind. police pursued the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, chasing the suspect across state lines and through multiple Butler County jurisdictions before it ended with a crash in Hamilton.

The driver was suspect Mary Lee Murray, who the Liberty Police Dept. said stole a Ford pickup truck in Johnson County, heading southbound through town. Multiple officers joined in attempting to stop Murray.

The pursuit continued from Indiana into Ohio with Union County, Ind. law enforcement maintaining it until the Butler County Sheriff’s Office took the lead, Liberty Police said in a post on social media Friday morning.

Murray collided with a BCSO cruiser in front of the Butler County Government Services Center at High Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, which led to roads in the area to be shut down during rush hour. She was taken into custody and to a hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident. Murray is facing multiple charges in Butler and Union counties, according to the Liberty PD.