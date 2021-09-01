Coroner: Death of Dayton teen girl at Land of Illusion was a drowning

The death of a Dayton teen at a Butler County water park this summer was ruled a drowning and an accident Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Mykiara Jones, 14, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, was not wearing a life vest when she disappeared under water July 20 at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures water park in Madison Twp.
She was pulled from the water after about 30 minutes and flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Middletown business community helped the family after Mykiara’s death. Her mother, Erica Richardson, is an aide for special needs students in the middle school, a district official said.
Several businesses donated their services to assist the family during the wake.
Her aunt, Atiya Jones, created a GoFundMe page for the family.
She said Mykiara, “a beautiful angel,” lost her life when a family fun-filled day turned tragic.
“Mykiara was truly an amazing young girl who touched the lives of many,” her aunt said. “She had a humble heart, caring spirit, and a beautiful smile that would light up a room.”