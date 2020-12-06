X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Warren County have the most cases?

ajc.com

News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 10,569 cases of coronavirus in Warren County as of Sunday, Dec. 6. Warren County is an alert level three and is labeled high incidence for coronavirus cases.

Warren County, which has reported 8,415 cases since the pandemic began, on Wednesday was among 11 counties placed on the watch list for the highest alert level, or purple, on the color-coded Ohio Public Health Advisory System. It will be elevated next week to purple — which means “severe exposure and spread” of the virus — if conditions don’t improve.

The top five ZIP Codes for coronavirus cases in Warren County are 45040 (Mason, Kings Mills and Landen), 45036 (Lebanon, Monroe, San Mar Gale, Dodds, Ridgeville, Red Lion and Greentree Corners), 45005 (Franklin, Middletown, Carlisle and Hunter), 45066 (Springboro and Five Points) and 45039 (Maineville, Mason and Loveland Park), which account for 8,188 of the county’s cases. Here is the number of cases for the top five ZIP Codes:

45040

Cases: 2,243

Population: 54,507

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,115.1

45036

Cases: 1,855

Population: 38,221

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,853.4

45005

Cases: 1,682

Population: 31,317

Cases per 100,000 people: 5361.6

45066

Cases: 1,325

Population: 24,836

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,335.0

45039

Cases: 1,083

Population: 25,142

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,307.5

