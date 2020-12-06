Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Warren County have the most cases?

The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 10,569 cases of coronavirus in Warren County as of Sunday, Dec. 6. Warren County is an alert level three and is labeled high incidence for coronavirus cases.
Warren County, which has reported 8,415 cases since the pandemic began, on Wednesday was among 11 counties placed on the watch list for the highest alert level, or purple, on the color-coded Ohio Public Health Advisory System. It will be elevated next week to purple — which means “severe exposure and spread” of the virus — if conditions don’t improve.
The top five ZIP Codes for coronavirus cases in Warren County are 45040 (Mason, Kings Mills and Landen), 45036 (Lebanon, Monroe, San Mar Gale, Dodds, Ridgeville, Red Lion and Greentree Corners), 45005 (Franklin, Middletown, Carlisle and Hunter), 45066 (Springboro and Five Points) and 45039 (Maineville, Mason and Loveland Park), which account for 8,188 of the county’s cases. Here is the number of cases for the top five ZIP Codes:
45040
Cases: 2,243
Population: 54,507
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,115.1
45036
Cases: 1,855
Population: 38,221
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,853.4
45005
Cases: 1,682
Population: 31,317
Cases per 100,000 people: 5361.6
45066
Cases: 1,325
Population: 24,836
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,335.0
45039
Cases: 1,083
Population: 25,142
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,307.5