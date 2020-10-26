Coronavirus, water main break closing down Butler County high school

“We received a call today from an administrator who reported he has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Tuttle-Huff.

"We have notified everyone that has been impacted. We share this information with all other families and staff so that everyone is aware of this information and the consequences.

“The consequences are that we will not have enough teachers and personnel to keep the 9-12 building open during these quarantines. Therefore, Madison High School students will be on remote learning for the next two weeks. All freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors will come back to school on November 9. There will not be any high school extracurricular activities during this time,” said Tuttle-Huff.

“We want to assure you that we are working closely with the Butler County General Health District to guide our response regarding this situation. At this time, we have no reason to believe that your student had exposure to this staff member while in our high school unless you have been contacted personally. We want to make you aware of this information so that everyone can closely monitor themselves and their family members for possible symptoms of illness. I encourage you to seek medical care or advice if you are concerned that you may have symptoms of the virus.”