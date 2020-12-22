Coronavirus vaccines increasing in Butler County: Who’s getting them, and where?

“We are so excited to finally have a first step toward protecting the health safety of our residents so that they can be confident in reconnecting with their loved ones and resuming their active lifestyles,” Webb said.

The Berkley Square and Westover permanent retirement communities in Hamilton will receive their vaccinations as early as next week, but a date has not yet been confirmed, Webb said. Across all three campuses, about 150 residents and more than 350 employees will have the opportunity to receive the vaccination.

Those who receive the first shot will have a three-week window to receive the second shot administered to complete the vaccination process. Those at Jamestowne who may be discharged before a second shot is administered will be reminded to return for their second shot.

UC Health’s West Chester Hospital was the first Butler County facility to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and this week Atrium Medical Center and Mercy Health-Fairfield are expected to receive vaccines for front-line healthcare workers today. Fort Hamilton Hospital also anticipates receiving the Moderna vaccine this week.

“Kettering Health Network is coordinating with the Ohio Department of Health to determine the number of vaccines we will receive as well as which locations will be the first to receive the doses,” said James Buechele, spokesman for Kettering Health, which owns Fort Hamilton.

The first Moderna vaccines arrived Monday at Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center, said Premier spokeswoman Jennifer Burcham. Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center will receive the Moderna vaccine today, she said. Premier Health officials were told they will receive nearly 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine across its system this week.

“This amount of vaccine will go a long way toward vaccinating our health care workforce, with priority placed on those who routinely work in areas designated higher risk that provide direct patient care, support, or interaction with patients with COVID-19,” Burcham said.

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital spokesperson Nannette Bentley said it’s not yet determined when Mercy Health-Fairfield when will receive the vaccines, but the Cincinnati hospitals will receive the Moderna vaccine. UC Health also anticipates Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine “very soon,” but are still awaiting final shipping details, said Carol O’Hare, Marketing and Communications manager for the health network.

On Monday, there were 6,548 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio, with 75 deaths reported from Sunday to Monday. The state exceeded 8,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.