Coronavirus: How is Butler County doing in cases?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give the latest weekly update on the state’s coronavirus advisory levels today, and Butler County has remained on Level 3 (second-most serious) for five weeks.
How is the county doing in cases? Here’s a look in multiple areas:
Overall
The Butler County General Health District reported 6,951 cases in its latest update on Wednesday, which was a 9.5% increase from the previous Wednesday. As of last Friday, the county reported 110 deaths.
The state’s last levels update last week indicated there were 139 cases for 100,000 popular in Butler County in the past two weeks.
Schools
The state will update school coronavirus data today as well. As of last Thursday’s report, there were eight districts or schools that reported student cases and seven that reported staff cases. Fairfield reported the most cases, with 10 student cases (nine new last week) and six staff cases (five new last week).
Children
As of Wednesday, there were 496 cases reported for children under 18 throughout the county.
Miami University
Miami’s coronavirus dashboard reported 1,813 total student cases since Aug. 17 and 415 active cases as of Tuesday. The school saw a jump in cases after students moved back onto the campus last month and started in-person classes, but the daily new cases have dropped in the last week, to 18 on Tuesday.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities
In the latest update Wednesday, there are four facilities in Butler County with new resident cases in the past week, including 15 new resident cases at Golden Years Nursing Center in Hamilton. There have also been six staff cases reported in the last week at the facility.
There have been 43 deaths at long-term care facilities in Butler County since April 15.