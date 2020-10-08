Coronavirus: How is Butler County doing in cases?

Schools

The state will update school coronavirus data today as well. As of last Thursday’s report, there were eight districts or schools that reported student cases and seven that reported staff cases. Fairfield reported the most cases, with 10 student cases (nine new last week) and six staff cases (five new last week).

Children

As of Wednesday, there were 496 cases reported for children under 18 throughout the county.

Miami University

Miami’s coronavirus dashboard reported 1,813 total student cases since Aug. 17 and 415 active cases as of Tuesday. The school saw a jump in cases after students moved back onto the campus last month and started in-person classes, but the daily new cases have dropped in the last week, to 18 on Tuesday.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities

In the latest update Wednesday, there are four facilities in Butler County with new resident cases in the past week, including 15 new resident cases at Golden Years Nursing Center in Hamilton. There have also been six staff cases reported in the last week at the facility.

There have been 43 deaths at long-term care facilities in Butler County since April 15.