Coronavirus forces Butler Tech to experiment with virtual recruitment tours

“We hired a professional audio, visual, and lighting production company to help transform our stage (at the Fairfield Twp. campus) into a one-of-a-kind Butler Tech set where we filmed various segments of the recruitment platform. We involved more than 50 Butler Tech Student Ambassadors in the filming on all four campuses and all 26 programs.”

Students and parents can then schedule a small in-person tour or submit an application.

The virtual tour program was launched Tuesday evening and is available on Butler Tech’s website.

Matt King, recruitment coordinator for Butler Tech, said “first day of launch resulted in 1,000 users who navigated Butler Tech LIVE to see programs. This production did not feature a single adult, 100 percent of this experience is narrated by current Butler Tech students.”

“Due to COVID, recruiting for Butler Tech programs can be quite challenging. In a virtual world, zoom calls and live stream become the norm and it can be rather difficult to break through the noise, especially with gaining attention from teenagers.”