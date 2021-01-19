Coronavirus: 16 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Badin High School: 6 new student cases (46 total since the pandemic began)
Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new staff case (38 total)
Butler Tech: 7 new student cases (91 total), 1 new staff case (25 total)
Edgewood: 14 new student cases (108 total), 3 new staff cases (54 total)
Fairfield: 10 new student cases (224 total), 19 new staff cases (127 total)
Hamilton: 7 new student cases (97 total), 6 new staff cases (73 total)
Kinder Garden School West Chester: 1 new staff case (1 total)
Madison: 5 new student cases (48 total)
Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 new student case (21 total)
New Miami: 1 new staff case (12 total)
Queen of Peace: 1 new student case (9 total)
Ross: 6 new student cases (114 total), 4 new staff cases (50 total)
St. Joseph: 3 new student cases (8 total), 3 new staff cases (10 total)
St. Peter in Chains: 1 new student case (6 total)
St. John XXIII Catholic School: 9 new student cases (27 total), 2 new staff cases (6 total)
Talawanda: 11 new student cases (100 total), 6 new staff cases (55 total)