Coronavirus: 12 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

News | 7 minutes ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Butler Tech: 3 new student cases (3 total), 1 new staff case (2 total)

Cincinnati Christian: 2 new student cases (2 total)

Edgewood: 2 new staff cases (6 total)

Fairfield: 2 new student cases (26 total), 8 new staff cases (19 total)

Hamilton: 1 new student case (9 total), 2 new staff cases (15 total)

Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new staff case

Lakota: 6 new student cases (24 total), 6 new staff cases (13 total)

Madison: 1 new student cases (2 total), 3 new staff cases (4 total)

Ross: 1 new staff case (2 total)

St. Peter in Chains: 1 new student case (1 total)

Badin: 1 new student case (5 total)

Talawanda: 5 new student cases (10 total), 1 new staff case (4 total).

