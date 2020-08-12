Coronavirus: 104,248 total cases, 3,734 deaths reported in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine invited health officials from different children’s hospitals across the state to advise on how kids can return to school safely amid a pandemic this fall.

Dr. Patty Manning of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said that for schools to be safe people need to wear masks, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and keep surfaces clean.

She also advised that teachers open windows or teach outside whenever possible, as ventilation is another way to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the governor said more details on guidance for sports would be available this week. Information could be released during his Thursday coronavirus briefing scheduled for 2 p.m.