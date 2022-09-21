Corn maze, low ropes course some of highlights at Niederman Farm’s Fall Festival

This year, Niederman Family Farm worked with a new company out of Idaho to design the corn maze. They incorporated the latest planting technology to create the corn maze. The design itself is a traditional favorite of a barn, a silo, and some pumpkins.

“They programmed our corn maze design into the planter’s GPS, and the planter was not dropping a seed where our design would be created. So, our corn grew over the summer with the design planted right into the maze,” said Niederman.

There are over two miles of paths within the corn maze. Diehard fans will also want to try the “whodunnit” game, located inside the corn maze. Guests may bring a flashlight after dark. The game was created to honor the memory of Bob Niederman, who passed away in 2011.

“The kids and I have continued our Fall Festival in his memory because we know how important it is to make memories with family and friends,” Niederman said.

There is also a shorter, Lil’ Sprout Route with a farmer’s sing-along and a story board, which is recommended for families with small children.

The low-ropes obstacle course is also a new attraction this year for all ages to enjoy. The low-ropes course features swinging bridges, a climbing wall, and loop swings.

Another thing guests always come back for are the warm, cinnamon sugar donuts, the apple cider slushies, and all the traditional fall favorites including kettle corn, cotton candy, hand-dipped caramel apples and fudge as well as jams and jellies.

“Fall is our favorite time of year, and we want to share that time of year with families on the farm,” Niederman said.

How to go

What: Fall Festival at Niederman Family Farm

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays beginning Friday and running through Oct. 30.

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: $18 at the gate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; $15 at the gate on Thursdays. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Buy advance discounted tickets online and save. Group reservations are available by emailing niederman@fuse.net. Free parking.

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com