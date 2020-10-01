Contemporary Arts Center to partner with Pyramid Hill for Family Festival in Hamilton

The Contemporary Arts Center will team up with Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park to present their Family Festival program on Oct. 24.
Moving outside of the gallery walls to outdoors on the grounds at Pyramid Hill, the Family Festival will feature the works of local artists, accompanied by performances from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at the event from noon to 3 p.m. Families will receive free bags full of materials to explore and experiment. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy Pyramid Hill’s 300-plus-acre sculpture park following the festival.
“It is really exciting to work with the Contemporary Arts Center on pairing their activities with the different sites in the park,” said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director at Pyramid Hill.
As part of the Family Festival, artists and educators have developed unique art and science projects geared specifically for families.
Guests can participate in a variety of activities including flower portraits, paint rockets, a bird’s nest helper’s project and a performance from Cincinnati-based artist Lindsey Whittle. The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will also have an interactive instrument tutorial.
“It’s not just getting the kids and the family outside; it is getting the kids outside and experiencing all different kinds of art. You and your family are going to experience music, performance, painting, and in addition to all of that, getting a little bit of education on ecology, biology, and nature,” FitzGibbons said.
The festival is free and open to all, but registration through Showclix is required. Visit the websites of the Contemporary Arts Center and Pyramid Hill to access Showclix. All family members (both children and adults) who attend the event should reserve a festival time slot for staggered entry. Time slots run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the reservation. Masks are required for visitors ages 4 and up.
“As an outdoor art organization, it has been our privilege to be able to be a resource to a lot of other art organizations…We are thrilled to be that resource in these unprecedented times. It feels really good to be a source of positivity, and with these collaborations, our community is very excited and very supportive, and we are glad we’re able to be there for the art community, art organizations and the greater community,” FitzGibbons said.
How to go
What: Family Festival
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: Saturday, October 24 from noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free, but registration is required.
More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org and www.contemporaryartscenter.org.