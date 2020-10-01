Contemporary Arts Center to partner with Pyramid Hill for Family Festival in Hamilton

“It’s not just getting the kids and the family outside; it is getting the kids outside and experiencing all different kinds of art. You and your family are going to experience music, performance, painting, and in addition to all of that, getting a little bit of education on ecology, biology, and nature,” FitzGibbons said.

The festival is free and open to all, but registration through Showclix is required. Visit the websites of the Contemporary Arts Center and Pyramid Hill to access Showclix. All family members (both children and adults) who attend the event should reserve a festival time slot for staggered entry. Time slots run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the reservation. Masks are required for visitors ages 4 and up.

“As an outdoor art organization, it has been our privilege to be able to be a resource to a lot of other art organizations…We are thrilled to be that resource in these unprecedented times. It feels really good to be a source of positivity, and with these collaborations, our community is very excited and very supportive, and we are glad we’re able to be there for the art community, art organizations and the greater community,” FitzGibbons said.

How to go

What: Family Festival

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Saturday, October 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org and www.contemporaryartscenter.org.