Construction to close U.S. 127 in Butler County

Drivers should plan ahead for the closure of the busy U.S. 127 in Butler County next month.
Culvert replacement on U.S. 127, just north of Morganthaler Road, requires closing the roadway beginning June 7, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The road will be closed between Morganthaler and Spring roads until Fri., July 1. During closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 127, Jacksonburg Road, and Ohio 73.
BCC Ohio, Inc. was awarded the $271,794 contract for replacement or maintenance on various culverts in Butler County, and all work is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2022.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.
In Other News
1
3 public meetings to present Lakota facilities’ proposals, answer...
2
The Donut Spot in Fairfield expands with move in same plaza
3
Healthcare’s demand for nurses prompts Butler Tech, Hamilton HS to...
4
County leaders quarrel over using federal funds to repair closing Care...
5
Middletown K-9 wins ‘Top Dog’ at region trials; ‘We have had a good...
About the Author