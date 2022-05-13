Middletown’s Ohio 122 bridge to close for several weeks

The city of Middletown paid $183,000 for the project, she said.

After roadway work is complete, the bridge will reopen as work underneath and in the river continues, according to Fuller.

At least one Madison Twp. business is concerned what impact the closing will have on sales. Matt Stephens, who owns Marion’s Grand Slam Drive Thru with his brother, Andy, said they expect to lose 80% of their business while the bridge is closed.

He said the drive-through, located at 249 Middletown Eaton Road, will remain open and he has talked to Madison Twp. residents about the need to continue supporting the business.

“We are basically screwed,” Matt Stephens said.

They have owned the business for more than nine years.