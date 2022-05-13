Middletown’s Ohio 122 bridge to close for several weeks

A bridge that connects two Butler County cities will be closed for 45 days, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Starting Monday, the Ohio 122 bridge over the Great Miami River that links Middletown to Madison Twp. will be closed as contractors make major repairs and remove debris from the main channel of the river.
Separate detours for cars and trucks will be posted using Carmody Boulevard, Germantown Road and Trenton Franklin Road, according to Kathleen Fuller, public information officer for ODOT.
The entire project calls for rehabilitating the bridge by replacing the expansion joints, upgrading the barriers, painting structural steel and replacing bearings, she said.
The Eagle Bridge Co. was awarded a contract for approximately $3 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by late fall of 2022. Fuller said besides the construction, about $400,000 was budgeted on environmental pushing the total cost to $3.4 million.
The city of Middletown paid $183,000 for the project, she said.
After roadway work is complete, the bridge will reopen as work underneath and in the river continues, according to Fuller.
At least one Madison Twp. business is concerned what impact the closing will have on sales. Matt Stephens, who owns Marion’s Grand Slam Drive Thru with his brother, Andy, said they expect to lose 80% of their business while the bridge is closed.
He said the drive-through, located at 249 Middletown Eaton Road, will remain open and he has talked to Madison Twp. residents about the need to continue supporting the business.
“We are basically screwed,” Matt Stephens said.
They have owned the business for more than nine years.
