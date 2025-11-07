Construction starts on $32M Trenton city building, YMCA

On Thursday, Trenton council, residents and local lawmakers celebrated with a ground breaking ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, told Journal-News, “(City council) just really want to do good things for the community, and it’s nice to see some of that come into fruition.”

“The collaboration between the city of Trenton and the Miami Valley YMCA represents a shared dedication to community growth, family well-being and the development of spaces that bring people together,” Mayor Ryan Perry said. Mike Bramer, president and CEO Great Miami Valley YMCA, said this was the first YMCA groundbreaking in Butler County in 18 years. “We don’t ever take any of this for granted,” he said. “We’ll be here with you all the way through this, and we’ll see this through to success and expansion.” State Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, said, “It’s so exciting to a see a community that wants to grow.”

The site at 712 W. State St. was formerly a 110-acre farm and farmhouse, which was demolished for construction of the building and housing.

Trenton Square, as the entire development is known, will include commercial, governmental and residential elements in separate developments.

The city will spend an anticipated $38 million on the city building and surrounding public roadway improvements, according to Finance Director Matthew Mesisklis.

A $32 million bond will be issued for the city building; Trenton intends to pay for public improvements with existing funds, according to city documents.

In addition to being the new home of the departments of finance, zoning, clerk of council, the mayor’s court and the city manager’s office, the city building will include a new police station and YMCA.

Possible private businesses at Trenton Square could include banks, restaurants, coffee shops, auto service, convenience stores, daycare facilities and/or medical offices.

It will sit on a total 11 acres of land, including a large green space.

Anticipated revenue from Trenton Square’s new residential subdivisions will help repay the debt from the $32 million bond, according to the city’s website.

Bill Davin, a private developer, will develop the housing, which will include 152 townhome units and 62 duplex units.

Local Development, LLC, Davin’s business, purchased the entire 110-acre Marconi Farm and sold the land for the city building to Trenton for one dollar, according to Mesisklis.

The new facility will replace the existing city building at 11 E. State St.

Cincinnati-based construction company Miller Valentine was selected in 2023 as the builder for the new city building.