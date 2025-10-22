$32M city building, housing development to break ground in Trenton

Trenton will soon start construction on a $32 million city building and housing development located at an 110-acre former farm near the city’s business district.
The city on Monday held a public walkthrough of the historic Marconi family farmhouse on the land at 712 W. State St.
It will be demolished for the construction of the building and housing, according to city staff.
Trenton Square, as the entire development is known, will include commercial, governmental and residential elements in separate developments.
The city will spend an anticipated $38 million on the city building and surrounding public roadway improvements, according to Finance Director Matthew Mesisklis.
A $32 million bond will be issued for the city building; Trenton intends to pay for public improvements with existing funds, according to city documents.
In addition to being the new home of the departments of finance, zoning, clerk of council, the mayor’s court and the city manager’s office, the city building will include a new police station and YMCA.
It will sit on a total 11 acres of land, including a large green space.
Anticipated revenue from Trenton Square’s new residential subdivisions will help repay the debt from the $32 million bond, according to the city’s website.
Bill Davin, a private developer, will develop the housing, which will include 152 townhome units and 62 duplex units.
Local Development, LLC, Davin’s business, purchased the entire 110-acre Marconi Farm and sold the land for the city building to Trenton for one dollar, according to Mesisklis.
Possible private businesses at Trenton Square could include banks, restaurants, coffee shops, auto service, convenience stores, daycare facilities and/or medical offices.
Trenton determined new space was needed following an assessment in 2023 in order to “accommodate safe, modern operations” for Trenton city functions and police, according to the city’s website.
The new facility will replace the existing city building at 11 E. State St.
Cincinnati-based construction company Miller Valentine was selected in 2023 as the builder for the new city building.
There are no current plans regarding the existing building, though Trenton expects the building and/or lot will be made available for one or more businesses to increase the city’s tax base, according to the city’s website.
