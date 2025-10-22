$32M city building, housing development to break ground in Trenton

It will be demolished for the construction of the building and housing, according to city staff.

Trenton Square, as the entire development is known, will include commercial, governmental and residential elements in separate developments.

The city will spend an anticipated $38 million on the city building and surrounding public roadway improvements, according to Finance Director Matthew Mesisklis.

A $32 million bond will be issued for the city building; Trenton intends to pay for public improvements with existing funds, according to city documents.

In addition to being the new home of the departments of finance, zoning, clerk of council, the mayor’s court and the city manager’s office, the city building will include a new police station and YMCA.

It will sit on a total 11 acres of land, including a large green space.