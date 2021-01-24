Company bringing 150 jobs to West Chester Twp. with new facility to produce food

The company website is advertising for a human resources and maintenance managers to start early this year.

Community Development Director Aaron Wiegand said it is exciting to see the new location coming online and bringing jobs. It was just happenstance West Chester was the chosen location for the out-of-town company.

“A lot of people think that there is always a science to what companies locate where,” Wiegand said. “Sometimes it just so happens that there is a building that is available and the company wants it, and that’s literally it, there is no secret sauce.”

He said the former meat packing plant — even though they are a meat-less product — met their needs because they were looking for a Midwest location and are interested in cultivating a relationship with Kroger.

The company’s food is made from a pea-based recipe, rather than soy and a shitake mushroom formula that provides a protein alternative they say is healthier and better for the environment.

The business opened October 2019 in Layfayette, Colorado and quickly became a subsidiary of meat giant JBS USA Food Company.

Planterra bought the old plant for $1.1 million last October, according to the Butler County Auditor’s website.

“They are making significant interior improvements to fit their process,” Wiegand said. “It’s not just a plug-and-play type situation. They’ve got a lot of things to put in to make their process work for the facility.”