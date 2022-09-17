Community Worship Circle open to public, focuses on music

“During COVID, I was standing in the middle of sanctuary, and we had moved everything out of the way, because we were filming our Sunday morning services. I realized how cool it would be to worship in that kind of space,” Provart said. “It had this old-school, standing around my grandmother’s piano type of vibe, and it was the inspiration for the Community Worship Circle.”

Attendees can expect an evening of worship that’s highlighted by contemporary Christian and gospel music with songs like “Revelation Song” by Kari Jobe; “Heart of Worship” by Brandon Lake; “So I Will (100 Billion X)” by Hillsong Worship and “King of My Heart” by Steffany Gretzinger and Jeremy Riddle, to name a few. There are several other selections that featuring arrangements by Provart, including “Amen” and “My Jesus in D reh.” The worship service will last about an hour with no sermon.

The intimate worship setting, a diverse group of ministry leaders and worshippers, and a thoughtful selection of songs have all been instrumental in furthering the Community Worship Circle beyond the church walls.

In addition to Provart, other participating worship leaders include Rufus Wilson, Kelli Provart, Randy Newton, Andrew Donahue, Pastor Frederick McQueen, Edna Lafferty, Chris Blevins, Ronda Davis, Pastor Vanessa McQueen, Daniel Wilkin, Heidi Wilkin, Chishawna Powell and Megan Demoret, among others.

Provart said he’s seeing relationships formed and conversations taking place as a result of people spending time together in worship. One example is the friendship he has with Wilson, who was one of the original worship leaders that God brought together to start the Community Worship Circle.

“Our drummer, Rufus Wilson, has become a real partner to me both musically, and in spiritual exploration…We will sit and talk for hours about ministry, the Holy Spirit, and about making choices that are in line with the Father.” Provart said. “It’s really cool, because friendships are starting to form as a result of people coming together for worship.”

In addition to Provart and Wilson, OJ Smith and Lawrence Pearson were the original founding members who started the Community Worship Circle. Smith has since moved to Pittsburgh and Pearson is now serving at a church in Indiana.

“The Community Worship Circle was born out of this group that God had put together, around this idea that he had planted in my heart,” Provart said.

He also credits his wife, Kelli, as a tremendous supporter of the endeavor. Other members of the group, including Lafferty, Powell and The McQueen’s have introduced the band to several powerful gospel songs.

“I could mention everybody, because everyone is truly making a huge difference by contributing their own talents and spiritual gifts,” Provart said.

In addition to Community Worship Circle, The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton holds an in-person contemporary service at the Court Street Worship Center on Sundays at 11 a.m. A traditional service is held at the 23 S. Front St. location on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. John Lewis serves as the pastor. Go to www.thepresby.org for more details.

How to go

What: Community Worship Circle

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Court Street Worship Center, 23 S. Front St., in downtown Hamilton.

Cost: Free. Open to all.

More info: www.thepresby.org