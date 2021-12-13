The HUB invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas’

It’s about establishing Hamilton’s Urban Backyard as a “go to place” during the holidays, and the hope is this can become an annual tradition, he said.

“We want the community to know, long-term, that we are a place they can come and donate this stuff, so we can get it into the hands of people who need it. It’s really the first year of what we hope will be a long-term strategy,” Bucalo said.

Brittany Colson, tap room lead at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard took the idea they came up and ran with it. She reached out to community partners and started planning the events.

“Hamilton is doing so much right now. I just want to be downtown and to be a part of it,” Colson said, “I feel like Hamilton itself has accepted Hamilton’s Urban Backyard and they have already included us in so much as far as the ornament walks and all the different things that they’re doing. They just immediately accepted Hamilton’s Urban Backyard as a business, a friend and a neighbor.”

“The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas” will kicked off Saturday with “Joy to the Wald,” where customers could bring in an unwrapped gift for a child and receive a beer in the taproom. The promotions will run through Fri., Dec. 24.

Visit Hamilton’s Urban Backyard on Facebook for a full list of events and the related details.

“I would like to make this what we’re known for, our ‘12 Days of Christmas’ every year, and how much we can give back. We hope to make it a bigger thing every year for Hamilton,” Colson said.

One highlight is a cat and dog adoption event that occurred Sunday, called “Mittens and Kittens Adopt a Pet” with Animal Friends Humane Society. The event ran in conjunction with Animal Friends “Empty the Shelter” campaign, and the animal truck was on-site throughout the duration of the event.

Another notable event s coming up from 6-9 p.m. Friday and it is “An Old-Fashion Christmas” with members of the Hamilton High School Choir. The choir will perform Christmas carols during two 25-minute sets. Hamilton’s Urban Backyard is looking to donate a portion of the proceeds to the choir following the event.

The “Meet Santa” event on Tues., Dec. 21 is geared toward families. Children and their parents will enjoy face painting and Christmas movies. Patrons are also encouraged to join the staff in dressing up as their favorite holiday character.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard is also teaming up with The Caring Closet on some of their clothing donation events as well as reaching out to a group that works with foster children to get kids their own items before they head to a new foster home.

Some of the other “The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas” events will include “Christmas Carol-oke” Tuesday (Dec. 14), “Holiday Trivia” on Wednesday “Pajama Day” (donate new pajamas) on Saturday and wear an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” on Fri., Dec. 24 and receive a drink discount. Food truck partner MamaBear’s Mac is also taking part in “The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas,” and will offer a special menu item each day during the promotion.

For a complete list of promotions and ways to give back at The Hub through Christmas Eve, go to www.facebook.com/hamiltonsurbanbackyard. Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, a food truck park and craft beer bar, is located at 501 Main St. in Hamilton. Hamilton’s Urban Backyard opened its doors on Oct. 1.