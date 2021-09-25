Community, companies come together to welcome military families

Start Skydiving, Team Fastrax and Denny Lumber donated to the growth ruler project, she said. Employees in the facilities department at Atrium volunteered to stain the wood.

Maples said 55 rulers were made and families can drive through the hospital parking lot and pick them up.

“These boards are fabulous,” Maples said.

On Wednesday, Skyline Chili in Monroe, owned and operated by Jeff Cornwall, is donating a portion of every sale to Blue Star Families. Maples said military families “love food” and Skyline provides them a chance to taste something “totally unique to our region.”

Military families will play kickball, receive gifts from local professional sports teams and be fed by a Mason restaurant from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Franklin Community Park.

There will be kickball stations located throughout the park. The event is called “New Kicks on the Block.”

Joella’s Hot Chicken in Mason is providing the families meals.

Caption These items will be given to military families Sunday at Atrium Medical Center as part of “Blue Star Welcome Week.” SUBMITTED PHOTO

Caption Larry Anglin, who works in the facilities department at Atrium Medical Center, works on some of the growth chart boards that will given out to military families Sunday at the hospital. SUBMITTED PHOTO

HOW TO REGISTER FOR BLUE STAR WELCOME WEEK ACTIVITIES

REGISTRATION PAGE: https://www.tfaforms.com/4921510